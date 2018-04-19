Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for four large business units in Longbridge have been submitted in what would be the first major redevelopment of the former MG Rover West Works site.

The scheme would provide up to 414 full-time jobs at the plot off Bristol Road South opposite Bournville College and Longbridge Technology Park.

The 22-acre site was once home to a body assembly plant which connected to the East Works via the iconic conveyor bridge that crossed the A38.

The vast works have since been demolished in the wake of MG Rover's collapse in 2005.

More recently, the site has served as a temporary car park as Marks & Spencer and the new town centre took shape but it is no longer in use.

The new development, which would be the first of multiple phases of regeneration for the west site, would provide 205,065 sq ft of space for light industrial uses.

A total of 203 car parking spaces, including 16 disabled bays, and 30 cycle spaces have been incorporated into the scheme.

Developer St Modwen has submitted the latest application to Birmingham City Council and hopes to start work later this year.

The proposal sits alongside another application lodged with the council which aims to carry out infrastructure works including remediation, enhancements to the River Rea and highway access improvements.

A statement from St Modwen said: "The development of this site provides a positive opportunity to contribute to the redevelopment of Longbridge and assist in the wider regeneration of the area.

"At recognised employment densities, the proposed development has the potential to create over 400 new jobs for Longbridge and represents a major investment into the site by St Modwen.

"Longbridge West has always been planned for the major regional investment site.

"It is currently vacant but, with a wider enabling works package the subject of a separate planning application, is ready for new development.

"It occupies a high-profile location with a key frontage to Bristol Road South at Longbridge.

"As a previously developed site, the new development will be a highly sustainable re-use of land.

"The site's redevelopment will provide a significant environmental enhancement on a high-profile site."

Longbridge is the largest regeneration project in the West Midlands representing investment in the region of £1 billion which has already seen new developments such as a Sainsbury's, Premier Inn hotel and office space.

Last month, St Modwen abandoned plans to open a cinema and gym opposite Marks & Spencer, choosing to resubmit its plans to open a budget supermarket instead.