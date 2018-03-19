Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The next phase of development in Longbridge town centre has been revealed.

Regeneration specialist St Modwen is planning to build a new two-storey office building called 3 Devon Way off Longbridge Lane.

New plans have been lodged with Birmingham City Council for the building which will cover 26,260 sq ft and have 80 additional parking spaces on top of the car park already there.

It is expected the new complex will create 165 jobs in the town.

It will sit next to 2 Devon Way and the Innovation Centre and complete the Longbridge Technology Park phase of the £1 billion town centre regeneration following the collapse of MG Rover in 2005.

This latest application follows on from news earlier this month that St Modwen had abandoned plans to open a new cinema in Longbridge.

The Birmingham-based developer won planning permission last year to build a new nine-screen cinema for chain The Light, six restaurant units and a fitness centre for budget operator The Gym.

But it has emerged the plans were dropped by St Modwen as the company said market conditions meant it had not been possible to carry out this project.

It is now seeking the green light from city planning chiefs to build a discount supermarket on land opposite the Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer stores although no occupier has been announced for the site at this stage.