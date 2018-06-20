The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new animated fly-through video showing how the £700 million Paradise project will look has been released.

The short video showcases the new office buildings and public space planned for the site in Chamberlain Square and in particular the second project due for completion - Two Chamberlain Square.

Work started recently on the new eight-storey building and also resumed on its neighbour One Chamberlain Square after it stalled following the collapse of contractor Carillion in January.

BAM Construction is now leading both projects while planning permission was awarded in March for the third building there, One Centenary Way.

All three of them, along with the new public space, can be seen in the two-and-a-half-minute video above.

The overall project is due for completion in the mid-2020s and will have eight office-led buildings, a new hotel, public realm and a redrawn traffic flow around the old Paradise Circus island.

The Paradise redevelopment is being brought forward through a private-public joint venture with Birmingham City Council.

The private sector funding is being managed by Hermes Investment Management and Argent is the development manager.