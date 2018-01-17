The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the video that shows just how much - and how fast - modern Birmingham is changing.

First there was the extraordinary job of demolishing the Central Library - without damaging the Chamberlain Memorial Fountain in the neighbouring Chamberlain Square.

The first bits were nibbled off the top corner of the former library on December 14, 2015 by a DSM demolition concrete-munching mechanical arm.

The demolition work was led by Carillion, the construction giant which has gone into liquidation this week.

Work to build the John Madin designed Central Library began in April 1969 and was completed in December 1973.

The Central Library opened on January 12, 1974 and closed on June 29, 2013.

The video, made using a timelapse camera fixed to the Council House, shows how the Central Library was primarily demolished from the inside out.

At one point it comprised of two wings after the central section was removed altogether.

The section closest to Summer Row was then taken down, followed by the other wing overlooking the Birmingham Conservatoire area.

Once the library was demolished there was a clear view over towards Baskerville House and the Library of Birmingham, opened in 2013 at a cost of around £188 million.

But this view was only temporary, as we illustrated with our own video show from the Centenary Square side of Paradise in January 2017.

Soon the foundations were in place for a building that will be known as No 1 Paradise.

This black and white, boat-shaped building was recently topped out and it is currently having its glass frontages installed.

Meanwhile, work has been progressing recently to complete the demolition of the old Birmingham Conservatoire and Fletchers Walk, a shopping centre cum thoroughfare.

Check out latest deals on hotels, holiday rentals, flights, restaurants and things to do in Birmingham with TripAdvisor here