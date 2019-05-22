Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City centre shopping mall the Mailbox has appointed a new senior management team.

Andy Jackson is the venue's new estates director and brings more than 22 years of experience in the retail sector to the role, having previously worked at shopping centres in Sutton Coldfield and Milton Keynes.

New facilities manager Jason Wandless is responsible for the management of security, guest services and maintenance engineering among other duties and brings experience from similar roles in the healthcare sector.

Mike Atherton has joined the Mailbox as operations manager and most recently worked at Touchwood in Solihull.

The new recruits join David Pardoe, the head of marketing, retail and tenant engagement.

Mr Jackson said: "Our current leadership structure puts us in a great position to be able to respond to the dynamic and ever-changing world of retail thanks to the breadth of our backgrounds and we're looking forward to working towards our aspiration of providing our occupiers and guests with the best experience possible."