Health insurance provider BHSF is setting up a private medical practice in Birmingham's business district.

The firm has agreed to take space at the Cornerblock building, in Cornwall Street, to open the practice in the spring.

This is a new venture for BHSF and will offer professionals in the Colmore Business District access to private GP services during office hours.

The 1,302 sq ft space will house four consultation rooms.

Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF, said: "The practice is an exciting new venture for us and will support our growing offering of health and wellbeing services.

"It will give time-poor business professionals easy access to a private GP, as well as services including executive health screenings, flu jabs, and a travel clinic."

Rob Valentine, director of Cornerblock's owner Bruntwood, added: "We have a long-standing relationship with BHSF of more than 14 years and during this time have developed a thorough understanding of the company.

"For this latest venture, we worked closely with the team to find a suitable space within our Birmingham portfolio and Cornerblock was the perfect location."

This will be the ninth new business to take space at Cornerblock, formerly known as Two Cornwall Street, following completion of its £14 million renovation last summer.