A new private hospital and research institution is set to be built on the site of the former BBC studios at Pebble Mill.

Property group Calthorpe Estates has unveiled its latest plans for its long-running regeneration of the site in Edgbaston which already houses a new dental school.

The group is seeking permission to build a new 96,875 sq ft medical complex with 167 parking spaces reaching up to eight storeys in height on 'plot 4'.

It will face onto Pebble Mill Road and be used for research and development, as a private hospital and non-residential institutions such as a health centre or clinic.

Plans were lodged last year for the plot but they have since grown in size by 43,000 sq ft.

If given the green light, the hospital would join a growing list of projects at the famous address which the BBC left in 2003 to move to the Mailbox in Birmingham city centre.

The £50 million Dental Hospital and University of Birmingham's School of Dentistry opened in April 2016 while construction of a new private hospital by Circle Health is due to finish in late 2018.

Bupa is opening a 62-bed care home this spring to cater for a wide range of long and short-term care including elderly frail nursing and dementia care.

There will also be wider leisure and retail uses including a pub and cafe and student accommodation while new sport fields have opened for use by the local community.