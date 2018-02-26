The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new home furnishings store is set to open at the Mailbox in Birmingham city centre.

Harvey Jones Kitchens is a bespoke kitchen designer and manufacturer and will launch a new outlet on level one of the boutique mall in May.

It will join other recent store openings at the centre including Made, Heal's and BoConcept in a new area of the Mailbox dedicated to furnishing and homeware retailers.

The company has more than 30 showrooms across the country, including in Leamington Spa and Worcester, and has been making kitchens from its Cambridgeshire workshop for 35 years.

Chief executive John Curwen said: "We are delighted to be opening in the Mailbox.

"We have been keen to bring our furniture to the area for some time and have been looking forward to the right location becoming available.

"The site offers the perfect location for our customer demographic and provides a different model from our usual high street showrooms.

"We're hopeful that this showroom, our 32nd, will be another successful addition to our portfolio and we look forward to starting a number of exciting kitchen projects across the area."

Simon Samuels, partner at Brockton Capital which co-owns the Mailbox with Milligan, added: "We know that our customers are interested in high-end contemporary kitchens and furniture and Harvey Jones complements our existing mix.

"We're delighted to be welcoming another leading name to the Mailbox."