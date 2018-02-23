Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planning consultancy Turley has boosted its team in Birmingham with two new hires.

Matthew Fox has joined the agency as a director in the planning team, having previously worked for RPS where he gained experience of complex applications and appeals across high-profile sites.

He has 16 years of experience in town planning consultancy, with particular expertise in the residential, commercial and defence sectors.

Neal Allcock joins the team from WYG as an associate director.

He brings with him more than 12 years of experience and varied knowledge of projects across the residential, retail, commercial and industrial sectors.

Turley's Birmingham team has welcomed seven new starters over the past year.

Office director Mat Jones said: "Matthew and Neal join us at an exciting time.

"Not only are we delighted to be expanding and welcoming new faces, we're continuing to recruit.

"In addition to this, we're currently refurbishing our office and looking forward to the new layout and facilities which will enhance our working practices and promote flexibility."