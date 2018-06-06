Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two new flexible workspace centres are opening in Birmingham city centre.

Dutch firm Spaces is opening 112,000 sq ft of new offices at the Lewis Building in Bull Street and Crossway, in Great Charles Street.

The offices are aimed at start-up and growing companies which are not yet ready to take their own office space and corporates seeking a more agile workplace.

Members will be able to benefit from extras such as yoga classes and events with guest speakers and on-site café Soul Deli.

Richard Morris, UK chief executive of Spaces, said: "Demand for flexible office space is growing rapidly.

"Research shows that 53 per cent of professionals globally now work remotely for at least half their working week and 30 per cent of corporate real estate portfolios could be flexible workspace by 2030.

"People now recognise they can be far more productive and successful in a dynamic working environment while businesses are waking up to the financial and strategic benefits.

"We're thrilled to be opening two Spaces centres in UK's second city.

"Birmingham has always been a hub for ideas and entrepreneurship, both of which are at the heart of the Spaces proposition."