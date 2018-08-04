Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a 26-storey city centre hotel which were given the green light almost two years ago have been scaled back after it emerged the application site was larger than originally understood.

Boutique hotel operator Bloc is planning to demolish Gallan House in Hill Street, opposite the entrance to New Street Station, and replace it with a new venue to be called 'Bloc Grand Central'.

But the firm has now lodged a new application with Birmingham City Council which will see the project reduced by three storeys and the bedroom tally down from 238 to 227 while the exterior of the building will have a less triangular design.

Other changes in the new planning application include a different reception area and the entrance being set further back to allow more space for pedestrians on Hill Street.

(Image: Glenn Howells Architects)

New documents supporting this revised application said the amendments had arisen after it emerged the site ownership boundary was larger than originally understood, meaning a new design could be installed which reflected Bloc's latest brand standards.

Bloc's first hotel opened in the Jewellery Quarter in 2011, which has since been expanded to include 31 apart-hotel rooms, and a second venue was launched at Gatwick Airport in 2014.

Its hotel rooms are designed around a 'pod' or compact concept whereby extra fixtures and fittings are removed to maximise space and create more bedrooms.

However, its latest designs feature deeper rooms and a larger bathroom, prompting the rethink of Bloc Grand Central before construction has commenced.

Company co-founder Colin Graham told the Birmingham Post in June 2015 the firm was looking at new sites for a second hotel in Birmingham before submitting the plans to city council the following summer.

(Image: Glenn Howells Architects)

The project was seen as potential game changer when councillors awarded planning permission in September 2016 as passing it actually contravened the city council's own 'Tall Building Policy'.

Under the guidance created in 2003, the Bloc hotel would not normally have been allowed due to restrictions on the height of buildings constructed in the city centre but the application prompted councillors to admit the policy might need reviewing.

The hotel has been designed by Birmingham practice Glenn Howells Architects.