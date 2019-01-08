Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An engineering consultancy has relocated its base from Solihull to Birmingham city centre.

Hydrock has moved its Midlands office from Blythe Valley Business Park to Edmund Street.

Director Jon Bird said: "This is an exciting step change for us in the Midlands.

"We have established a well-regarded team over the last five years, contributing our engineering design to projects across the region and now we're ready to expand our multi-disciplinary service offering still further from a base at the heart of the city centre, working even more closely with our city centre-based clients."

Mr Bird heads up Hydrock's team in Birmingham who also leads the civil and structural engineering team while Toby Faulconbridge runs the building performance engineering unit.

Joining them is chief financial officer Mike Yiannis.

Mr Yiannis added: "Birmingham, and the overall Midlands economy, is growing faster than anywhere outside of London.

"There continues to be huge investment in office, commercial and residential projects, complemented by major infrastructure developments such as HS2, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the airport expansion.

"This is the perfect time for our established Midlands team to put their roots down in the city centre."