Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company set up to maximise development and regeneration opportunities connected to the arrival of HS2 in Solihull has appointed a new managing director.

Jonathan Bretherton will lead the Urban Growth Company (UGC) as it targets infrastructure investment and development planning at the 3,210-acre area site off the M42, known as The Hub.

Mr Bretherton was previously joint chief executive at the South Tees Development Corporation and The South Tees Site Company and also spent eight years as chief executive of Hereford Futures.

Urban Growth Company is a special-purpose delivery vehicle working on behalf of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The Hub comprises Birmingham Airport, the NEC, Jaguar Land Rover, Birmingham Business Park and the Arden Cross site which will be home to the new HS2 Interchange station.

It is one of four areas targeted for new investment in Solihull, collectively known as UK Central.

The others are Solihull town centre, north Solihull and Blythe Valley.

Urban Growth Company chairman Nick Brown said: "In Jonathan, we have someone who has a very extensive and impressive track record in the development, planning and delivery of major property, land and infrastructure projects.

"In joining local and regional partners and stakeholders, he will hugely strengthen the team delivering these exciting plans for sustainable growth in the UK Central Hub.

"2019 is a major year for the UGC and our plans for The Hub.

"We'll be continuing our work with HS2 to ensure the Interchange station is at the heart of a whole new, sustainable, urban quarter and continue the redevelopment planning of Birmingham International station.

"Alongside that, we'll be addressing the utilities shortfall in the area and co-ordinating local transport connectivity, among other projects.

"Jonathan will be instrumental in delivering these ambitious plans which will create Europe's best-connected destination for business, leisure and living.

"His experience and negotiating skills are second-to-none so we're delighted that he's joined the team."

Acting managing director Philip Farrell will now revert back to his previous role of development director.