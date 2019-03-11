Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disused former gym building on the University of Birmingham's campus is now embarking on a new chapter after undergoing a major renovation.

Known simply as the 'Old Gym', the building now has a lecture theatre, study space and meeting rooms capable of accommodating more than 260 students.

The Old Gym was built between 1939-41 by Peacock and Bewlay and was still in use as a gym when it was earmarked for demolition as part of the University of Birmingham's masterplan.

Its usage was reassessed, prompting the demolition application to be removed after which a project was launched to determine whether it could be refurbished economically and a suitable use found.

The project's aim was to convert the building into modern teaching spaces and new open-plan offices for staff.

Designed by Birmingham practice Associated Architects, the project's construction and refurbishment was undertaken by Willmott Dixon.

Warren Jukes, a director with Associated Architects, said: "The building is not just interesting for its architecture.

"It was built under the supervision of Albert Davis Munrow, the university's first director of physical education, a full-time position established in 1939 in order to set up a scheme of physical education as an integral part of the university curriculum."

It is not clear if the gym was the first of its kind in the country as other universities were putting together schemes for PE at this time as a result of recommendations in the Physical Training Act of 1937, promoted by then Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.

The university has been carrying out a long-running regeneration of its campus in Edgbaston which included the opening of a new £55 million sports centre with a 50m pool in 2017.