A new business networking group has launched in Birmingham for the city's property and construction sectors.

YEP Birmingham is part of the YEP Global group, which has 5,000 members in the UK and Dubai.

The group is aiming to provide a platform for entrepreneurs, rising stars and future leaders in Birmingham to build relationships, learn new skills and share ideas as well as host regular events.

A launch event is being held in September where the keynote speakers will be Tony Green, chief executive of Hortons' Estate, and Frances Howell, managing director and head of corporate banking at HSBC.

They will be discussing development, talent retention and Birmingham's ability to provide a skilled workforce.

YEP is also open to those sectors working in tandem with the property industry such as legal, investment and accountancy.

Dean Hockley, committee chairman of YEP Birmingham, said: "We're introducing a network with international reach to bring together Birmingham's young property professionals and we want to see as many people as possible join us for our launch.

"YEP provides a platform for individuals to grow, starting at grassroots level and helping build their professional networks and develop their careers."

The launch event takes place on September 19 at Revolución de Cuba, in Temple Street, from 6pm.