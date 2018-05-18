The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new upmarket bowling alley will open in The Cube this summer.

Operator Lane7 has confirmed that its new venue in the landmark Birmingham building will launch in August after plans for the alley were first reported last year.

It will occupy two vacant units on the canalside building's sixth floor, one of which used to house bar and club Geisha before it closed in April 2017.

Lane7 founder Tim Wilks said: "Birmingham is the perfect next step for us.

"We can't wait to get our bowl on with the Brummies and bring our own special twist to the thriving late-night scene in the city centre.

"As well as the bowling, we're planning some very special and unique attractions.

"With Birmingham being the country's second biggest city, this expansion is a massive statement of intent for Lane7."

Alongside the bowling alleys, Lane7 venues have activities such as pool, ping pong, private karaoke booths and mini golf.

A spokesman for the company said it was not yet decided exactly what other facilities there would be a new venue in The Cube and an exact opening date is yet to be confirmed.

Lane7 is based in County Durham and currently operates bowling alleys in Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Aberdeen with plans to open other sites across the UK.