One of the UK's largest providers of bespoke Christmas decorations has opened a new warehouse in Birmingham.

The Christmas Decorators has moved to a new regional headquarters in Aston after agreeing a five-year lease on the unit in Bracebridge Street.

The company, which was made famous for turning the homes of stars such as Charles Bronson, Goldie Hawn and Darryl Hannah into winter wonderlands, designs, sources and installs high-spec decorations for homes, retail and commercial premises.

Among its local clients are Birmingham Airport and Warwick Castle as well Harrods and other celebrities and professional footballers.

Founded in Colorado by British couple Nick and Sarah Bolton, The Christmas Decorators rose to prominence in the UK through the festive makeover of David and Victoria Beckham's mansion.

Headquartered in Liverpool, it has 50 offices across the UK.

The company's new Birmingham premises will allow it to consolidate several regional outlets into one central location and it will use the new warehouse to store a vast selection of items including handmade ribbons, garlands and baubles.

It is also planning to convert part of the new facility into a showroom.

Managing director Louise Walsh said: "We're thrilled to have the keys to our fantastic new warehouse, we couldn't be happier to be here.

"This building gives us the space we need to design, create and store all of our products, with room to develop a showroom in the months ahead.

"Our service appeals to a discerning customer with a hectic lifestyle. We take all of the stress away from preparing a home or office for the festive season.

"We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients to discuss their Christmas requirements."

Law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson helped the company secured the deal on the new Aston base.

Commercial property specialist Philip Hunt added: "We're very pleased to have assisted The Christmas Decorators with its relocation to new premises, after many months of careful planning.

"It is a positive move for the business, giving it the greater storage space it requires and the scope to further expand.

"Having seen firsthand the array of festive products the business has to offer, it's clearly never too soon to begin planning for Christmas."