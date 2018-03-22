Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A global company that develops pipes for the oil, gas, petrochemical and nuclear industries has opened a new £3 million facility in the Black Country.

International Piping Products (Europe) has agreed a ten-year lease with London and Cambridge Properties at its Prime Point project on The Pensnett Estate, in Kingswinford.

The company, which is based in Staffordshire, has opened the new facility in a 21,740 sq ft unit where it is manufacturing bespoke fasteners and machined components predominantly for the oil, gas, power generation and aerospace industries.

It is hoping to create up to 30 new jobs over the next 12 months.

Chief executive Jared Ayres said: "We've been growing over the past few years and needed to find new premises where we can continue our operations.

"Having grown up within a mile of the facility, I feel tremendously proud to be able to bring jobs to an area which holds such great memories for me.

"We look forward to developing the business in the Black Country."

Prime Point is the first speculative building project London and Cambridge Properties has undertaken since 2014.

Industrial lettings manager Paula James said: "We decided to embark upon our ambitious speculative development because we knew there was a real need for premium quality industrial units of this size in the area and the interest we've had in Prime Point bears this out.

"We've been working hard with our marketing agents to attract strong occupiers and securing a global name such as International Piping Products is great news."