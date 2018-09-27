Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A factory site in Birmingham's historic Jewellery Quarter is set to be transformed into more than 300 apartments and new shops and bars in a £125 million regeneration which will create 500 jobs.

Developer team Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital have unveiled their vision for the AE Harris site, between Newhall Street and Northwood Street, after they acquired the three-acre plot last year.

New plans have been lodged with Birmingham City Council for 320 apartments, including lofts and duplexes, 100,000 sq ft of commercial space and a new public thoroughfare.

The project, which has been designed by Birmingham practice Glenn Howells Architects, will comprise comprise 20 individual buildings of between two and five storeys and be called St Paul's Quarter.

(Image: Glenn Howells Architects)

There are two grade-II listed buildings at the site - the former Harper's Hill Works at 109 Northwood Street and a neo-Georgian factory on the corner of Newhall Street and James Street - which will be preserved.

Another two buildings will also be retained - 123 Northwood Street, which extends to Regent Place, and 128 Northwood Street.

There is no public access through the site so a section of Northwood Street currently closed will be opened up and a new public square will be surrounded by shops, bars and restaurants at ground level.

This is latest project in the city to be unveiled by the joint venture team of Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital.

(Image: Glenn Howells Architects)

It is also developing The Timber Yard apartment complex near the Hippodrome theatre, around 800 houses at the Soho Loop site in Ladywood and it recently bought an office block in Summer Hill Road where it plans to build 500 apartments.

Stephen Conway, chairman of Galliard Homes, said: "Our plans will create a new animated hub in the area where people can live, work and play.

"As well as new homes, the scheme's ground floor commercial space will provide opportunities for up-and-coming independent bars and restaurants, whether that's local heroes or brands new to the city.

"We are also keen to support jewellers and artists by providing affordable retail and business space.

(Image: Glenn Howells Architects)

"Community leaders have also told us of the need for event space in the Jewellery Quarter."

AE Harris, which manufactures components and assemblies, was founded in 1880 and has occupied its current site since 1964 but it now only uses a third of it.

It is due to move to new premises in Frankley by the end of the year.

The development is anticipated to take five years to complete and the Northwood Street access will be opened once AE Harris leaves the site.