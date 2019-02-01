The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new £40m four-star hotel is to be built in Birmingham city centre.

The complex will provide 330 beds and a restaurant at Gough Street and Suffolk Street Queensway on land surrounding the Christadelphian Hall.

The city council's planning committee granted permission for ES Suffolk Birmingham's scheme this week (Thursday, January 31).

The building will vary in height from four to 12 storeys.

There will be a drop-off zone outside the main entrance on Gough Street but no on-site parking provided.

It is expected the hotel will create 110 jobs.

The committee found little issue with the plans.

Cllr Peter Griffiths said: "Birmingham is short of hotels and having one in this area will not only be helpful to future sports events but also for businesses.

"It does seem to wrap itself around the Christadelphian Hall in that it is staggered.

"But I think it showcases the Christadelphian Hall and I think it's okay."

A council report said: "The building would be a masonry framed brick built building, which would step from four to seven to 12 storeys. It would feature a double height glazed façade set within a masonry frame to lower ground and ground floor and include a colonnade to Gough Street.

"Specific materials would be conditioned but the main building is expected to be constructed in a dark grey brick with the taller element being constructed in a white brick.

"The building would include business centre and staff facilities at lower ground floor, reception, bar/restaurant, kitchen, stores, admin stores and large meeting room at ground floor, plant, bin, laundry, delivery and collection area and hotel rooms at first floor and a mix of double, twin and accessible hotel rooms on the rest of the upper floors.

"No on-site parking would be provided, although a drop off zone outside the main entrance on Gough Street is proposed. Ten secure, covered cycle parking spaces for staff would be provided on level 1."