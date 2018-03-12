Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Billions of pounds of investment and development opportunities across Birmingham and the West Midlands will be showcased to the world's property market this week.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street is to unveil a new Investment Prospectus highlighting up to £10 billion of transformational schemes which will help the region compete on the global stage and accelerate economic growth.

The prospectus, which will be launched later this week at the MIPIM 2018 property conference in France, will showcase 20 schemes aiming to breathe new life into local communities.

These include UK Central Hub and HS2 Interchange in Solihull, Paradise in Birmingham city centre, Friargate in Coventry and Interchange Commercial District and Canalside Living Quarter in Wolverhampton.

With the West Midlands already topping the UK regional table for foreign investment and home-grown business start ups, the prospectus will provide investors in Cannes with a clear road map for joining the hundreds of companies relocating to the West Midlands.

Mr Street said: "These are exciting times for the West Midlands. Growth is strong and optimism is high.

"We have a drum beat of momentum behind us both economically and culturally.

"Birmingham will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Coventry is set to shine as the UK City of Culture in 2021, offering opportunities for investors to help build lasting legacies.

"Our industrial heritage is second to none but we are also home to the industries of tomorrow and are busy creating a new industrial revolution in the very place where it all began.

"So now is the time to invest in the UK's new growth capital and its most liveable, investable and competitive region."

A number of the sites in the prospectus build on the investment being put into the region's infrastructure, especially transport schemes such as high-speed rail line HS2 and the expansion of the Midland Metro.

Development sites are being unveiled throughout the conference with the Investment Prospectus formally launched on Wednesday afternoon by Mayor Street.