More than 50 different events showcasing the investment and development opportunities across the Midlands will take place at international property conference MIPIM in France next month.

The Midlands UK delegation has announced the themes and speakers for the events which will highlight to the global business community where they can invest in Birmingham and the wider region.

Among the speakers representing the region in Cannes are Midlands Engine chairman Sir John Peace, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Mark Lee, chief executive of the historic Calthorpe Estate in Edgbaston.

Sir John will present the real estate investor community with the Midlands Engine Investment Portfolio, showcasing almost £10 billion worth of investment opportunities.

More than 70 public and private sector partners from across the Midlands will come together to meet and discuss the opportunities with potential investors, property agents, developers and the media from more than 100 countries.

The event programme, based at the 'Midlands Pavilion, is split into seven themes that follow the real estate lifecycle, starting with creating the right landscape for growth through to attracting investment and building for the future.

Connectivity will also come under the spotlight with infrastructure investment including high-speed rail line HS2 and expanding air, rail and road networks.

Coun Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "As many people will have noticed from the number of cranes occupying the skyline, Birmingham is a city that is humming with the noise of regeneration.

"The city centre has been transformed through significant investment in infrastructure and commercial real estate and is now a destination of choice for international investment and blue-chip occupiers.

"The Midlands Pavilion is again set to be the centre of the conversation at MIPIM, what with Birmingham recently being awarded the Commonwealth Games as well as exciting announcements planned for Peddimore which represents one of the most significant industrial opportunities in the UK."

MIPIM takes place from March 13 to 16.