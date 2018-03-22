Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge delegation from the East and West Midlands visited the south of France this month for the annual property conference MIPIM.

And the Birmingham Post has this week published the second of our special supplements looking at the big projects which caught the eye during the four-day event.

The Midlands UK delegation saw dozens of partners from the public and private sectors come together to promote projects in Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Solihull and right across the region.

Among the schemes to feature in this second supplement are Wolverhampton's commercial district, the Investment Prospectus and a £400 million investment at the University of Warwick's campus in Coventry.

The supplement can be read in this week's Birmingham Post which is out in the shops today or online here.