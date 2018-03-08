Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is now just five days until investors, developers and civic leaders from across the world come together at annual property MIPIM in France.

There is a huge delegation going from the Midlands region to Cannes to showcase the opportunities in Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country as well as further afield.

Ahead of the conference, which runs from March 13 to 16, the Birmingham Post has published a special supplement looking ahead to what delegates can expect to hear from the Midlands UK contingent.

The Black Country Garden City, Peddimore industrial site near Sutton Coldfield and the UK Central regeneration near Birmingham Airport are just some of the projects to feature.

Writing in the supplement, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "There's a real sense of optimism sweeping the West Midlands right now. Economic growth is strong and confidence is high.

"So the region is rolling up its sleeves and using its new powers, resources and creativity to capitalise on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, by making the West Midlands the UK's most promising investment opportunity."

The supplement is in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post, out in shops now, and can also be read online here.