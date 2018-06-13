Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Snowhill, said to be the largest speculative city centre office scheme being built in the UK outside London, has topped out.

A ceremony has been held today to mark the milestone at which a golden bolt was inserted into a steel girder at the highest point of the building by trainee Matt Alcock.

Three Snowhill will complete development of the Snowhill estate on land behind Snow Hill station.

Due for completion in the first half of next year, it will have 420,000 sq ft across 17 storeys and is being developed by M&G Real Estate and Ballymore.

City council leader Coun Ian Ward, who attended the topping out ceremony, said: "The Birmingham skyline is going through a dramatic change.

"The city is humming with the noise of regeneration.

"Looking at the number of major development projects, it is clear the city is undergoing a massive transformation and Three Snowhill embodies Birmingham's growing confidence.

"The whole Snowhill estate is part of a new Birmingham and the topping out of Three Snowhill represents more than simply a landmark moment for a fantastic new building, it also typifies a confident and ambitious Birmingham, a city that is quite literally on the up."

Three Snowhill is being built by BAM Construction which employs more than 200 people at the site including 27 newly created roles there - a mix of formerly unemployed candidates and new trainees.

Midlands regional director Rod Stiles added: "BAM is proud to be part of delivering the largest speculative development in the UK outside of London and equally pleased with that we have helped to create new employment opportunities for 27 people."