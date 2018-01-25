Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading engineering consultancy firm is set to open a new regional headquarters bringing 700 staff to Birmingham .

WSP, which has advised on major Birmingham construction projects like the Snowhill 3 office block, Grand Central and the Radisson Blu Hotel, will take over a newly refurbished office at the Mailbox.

The company offers technical and professional advise to the property, infrastructure, transport, energy and healthcare sectors.

It will now join the BBC, Advanced and Associated Architects as major employer based in the Mailbox .

The office, which is over an acre in size, will see staff from a series of smaller offices consolidated in a single location.

Matthew Wherry, head of corporate real estate at WSP, said: “The Mailbox provides an exciting opportunity for us to create a great workspace for our employees. Its central location, superb local amenities and unique canalside setting, all serve to enhance our ability to recruit and retain the best people and continue to support our many clients in the Midlands region.”

Alex Wright, Associate Partner at Brockton Capital LLP, said: “We are delighted WSP has chosen the Mailbox as its new regional headquarters for the West Midlands. The combination of strong location;

high quality, big volume, flexible space; and a 24/7 mixed use environment offering some of Birmingham’s best dining, retail and leisure offerings right on the doorstep, all contribute to make the Mailbox a unique and vibrant workplace setting.”

It is also a sign of increasing confidence in Birmingham which has seen a number of major employers announcing relocation or investment in the city centre. Developers expect this to continue as projects like HS2 and the Commonwealth Games and developments like the new HSBC headquarters and Paradise bring more attention to the city.

Ashley Hancox of CBRE, joint office leasing agent for the Mailbox, said: “This pre-let to WSP marks another significant achievement for Birmingham, which has enjoyed a record 2017, seeing take-up exceed 1 million sq ft. Together with its central location, landmark status, range of uses and 24/7 environment, the Mailbox is perfectly positioned to help market-leading occupiers attract and retain the best talent and improve

productivity and wellbeing amongst staff. It is this combination of key factors that explains why the office space at the Mailbox is now 100% spoken for by occupiers of the quality of WSP, the BBC,

Advanced and Associated Architects.”