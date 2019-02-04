The video will start in 8 Cancel

Proposals to build two large warehouse buildings at a Walsall retail park have been given the green light by planning bosses.

Walsall Council's planning committee granted approval for the development at Reedswood Retail Park in Reedswood Way, at a meeting on Thursday (January 31) night.

The application, by Brackley Property Developments, will see two warehouse type buildings constructed, along with dozens of car parking spaces on the site.

Planning officers told the committee that the applicants had already successfully negotiated with one business to move on to the site.

The plan had received a couple of objections based on concerns on the noise generated by heavy goods vehicles going to and from the site, increased traffic and the impact of wildlife.

But it also attracted support on the grounds that it could address an issue of anti-social behaviour on the site.

Members of the planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the development and granted permission.

Walsall Council leader and committee chairman Mike Bird said: "This is an excellent scheme that will bring jobs to the area.

"It also proves that Walsall is very much open for business."