Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jewellery Quarter-based charity The Vegan Society is moving to a new home after outgrowing its current base.

The charity is relocating to a new office in Ludgate Hill Street after seeing its staff numbers rise from ten to 40 over the past decade.

Staff were previously split between two buildings and it is hoped that the new technological infrastructure will provide better communications and work efficiency.

Chief executive George Gill said: "When I joined the society back in 2009, I was one of just ten members of staff.

"We now have a 40-strong team of talented and hard-working vegans and it feels like the time is right for us to move to accommodate the expansion of the charity.

"Once everyone is housed under the same roof, we will have space to pursue our plans for the growth of The Vegan Society and the vegan movement."

The Vegan Society was founded in 1944 by Donald Watson and his friends who also coined the word vegan.

There were just 25 members when the first magazine, Vegan News, was published in November 1944.