It's the historic Birmingham building which looks as if time has well and truly forgotten it.

The Kingsway, in Kings Heath, has been vacant since 2007 and now a new set of photographs casts a light on what is inside.

Designed by Horace G Bradley and built in the 1920s, The Kingsway was for decades used as a cinema until it closed in 1980.

It reopened as bingo hall a few years later before closing down for good in 2007, only to be ravaged by a fire in 2011.

Several developers have brought forward plans for the site but none of them have ever come to fruition.

Now a new team is hoping to breathe life into the building in High Street and convert it into apartments and restaurant units.

The video gallery above shows the ruin that the building has become, including the old projection room and seating areas, and shows the scale of the task facing the developers.