Property group IM is to relocate its head office to Solihull.

The company, which is currently based in Coleshill, is moving around 250 staff to the Fore Business Park as a result of the new HS2 line passing through the site of its existing HQ.

A purpose-built campus, including offices and a training academy, is being constructed for the IM Group of companies and Christian Vision, a charity established by IM's founder Lord Edmiston.

As part of the project, IM secured consent for an additional 100,000 sq ft of offices to sit alongside its new headquarters.

Group managing director Andrew Edmiston said: "Over the last few years, IM Group has been developing rapidly.

"Although we did not expect to be moving from our previous location so soon, we are excited to be moving into Solihull.

"We firmly believe in providing the very best facilities for our staff and visitors and our new HQ is an opportunity to go further than we have been before in that regard.

"The effort we are putting into this project reflects the confidence we feel in our future."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "The IM Group is one of the region's success stories and it's great to see the company moving forward with confidence, investing in the future of the business, creating new jobs and opportunities and contributing towards the future prosperity of the West Midlands."