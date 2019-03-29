Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget hotel group Travelodge has opened two new venues in the region.

The company has launched its first hotel in Walsall and its latest in Solihull, representing £15 million worth of investment in the buildings and creating 40 new jobs.

The new openings have brought the company's portfolio locally to 25 different sites.

Travelodge said it was now actively looking for five more hotel sites across the West Midlands, including one in south Birmingham which represented £30 million worth of investment and around 125 new jobs.

Walsall Travelodge is in Littleton Street West and has 60 bedrooms while the Solihull site is in Streetsbrook Road and has 82 bedrooms.

The group's people director Hannah Thomson said: "We are delighted to open two hotels in the West Midlands and bring Travelodge to Solihull and Walsall.

"Despite the current political and economic uncertainty, the West Midlands remains a key target area for Travelodge and we are actively looking to extend our network across the region with a further five hotels to meet consumer demand."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who is officially opening the Walsall site today, said: "I am delighted to see the completion of another phase of the Wisemore development and the opening of Walsall Travelodge which is yet more good news for the town.

"This hotel will make a real difference to the regeneration of Walsall and is yet another step forward towards supporting and saving our high streets."