Sports clothing brand Gymshark has opened its new head office in Solihull with the promise of creating up to 150 new jobs.

The firm has relocated its HQ from Redditch to the Trigen building on the Blythe Valley Park estate near junction four of the M42.

The company, which was founded in 2012 by Ben Francis in his parents' garage in Birmingham when he was aged 19, sells a range of gym clothing for men and women and accessories such as phone covers and water bottles.

Last year, it was featured in a countdown of the nation's top small companies with the fastest-growing international sales and was also named Britain's fastest-growing private enterprise.

It is predicting annual sales will hit £100 million in 2018, up from £42 million last year.

The firm said the new base in Solihull had the capacity to accommodate 450 staff and it was now aiming to open more than 25 international online stores by 2020 from its current roster of 11.

The new office space has an on-site cinema, yoga studios and treatment rooms as well as a Gymshark logo that can be seen from Google Earth.

Chief executive Steve Hewitt said: "GSHQ marks a key moment in the company's history.

"Gymshark has and will continue to dedicate itself to creating truly inspirational fitness clothing.

"Not only will GSHQ create further jobs for the Midlands and UK economies, it also ensures the company remains at the top of its game (and) will provide our staff with the most inspirational working environment while opening our doors to welcome the brightest talent."