Black Country planning chiefs have been given the green light for a £65 million mixed-use development in Kingswinford.

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council has awarded the go ahead for the regeneration of the former Ibstock brick site.

Plans for the scheme, which will be called Tansey Green Retail Park, include more than 80,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space and 200 homes.

The development team comprises the three owners of the land, Helical Retail, Ibstock and AE Hawkins.

Jonathan Cox, managing director of Helical Retail, said: "We are delighted that we can now move forward with our plans.

"It is a great opportunity for the area, injecting new life into this disused, brownfield site with shops and a pub-restaurant, bringing with them around 150 jobs.

"We will now get on with marketing the scheme to retail and leisure operators and look forward to announcing those in due course.

"All being well, we will be starting work on site this time next year and would anticipate completing in early 2020."

Nick Spence, planning and estates manager (north) for Ibstock, added: "We are pleased to see brownfield land being brought back into use through the delivery of high-quality affordable homes alongside the creation of new jobs in retail."