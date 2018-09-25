The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Midlands' leading concert venue is changing its name - again!

The NEC Group has announced that the Genting Arena will now be 'rebranded' as Resorts World Arena from December.

The 15,700 capacity venue was the largest of its kind when it opened in 1980.

It was rebranded as the LG Arena in 2008 before becoming the Genting Arena in January 2015.

Its most famous shows include the last two Black Sabbath concerts on February 2 and 4 at the end of The End, the Aston band's final world tour.

Genting UK will still hold the title sponsorship of the venue alongside the new brand name.

(Image: Graham Young)

The move means the Arena will be more closely aligned with Genting's Resorts World Birmingham leisure and entertainment destination which opened nearby three years ago on October 21, 2015.

The decision follows NEC Group’s results for the year to March 31, 2018 announced in July, highlighting how attendance at the Group’s two arenas - including Arena Birmingham off Broad Street - grew by 17% against the previous year to more than 1.6 million.

Phil Mead, Managing Director of NEC Group Arenas said: “The alignment of the Resorts World brand to our world class arena will serve both parties well in maximising branding opportunities.

(Image: Graham Young)

"Resorts World Birmingham was the first piece of the Group’s leisure strategy to transform the NEC campus into a 24-hour leisure and entertainment destination, and has helped us to increase campus footfall, reaching 7.5 million in 2018.

“As a top destination on many touring routes, the Arena has recently played host to global artists such as Iron Maiden , Paul Weller , Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue and has invested more than £3 million in its facilities since partnering with Genting UK, enhancing the customer experience both front and back of house.

"This, teamed with the outstanding outlet shopping, leisure, and a wide range of bars and restaurants for our visitors over the road at Resorts World Birmingham, makes this an extremely cohesive partnership that’s helping to make our ambitious campus plans reality.”

(Image: Graham Young)

Ian Bennett, Operations Director for Resorts World Birmingham added: “Resorts World Birmingham will celebrate its third birthday this October and since we opened we have established ourselves as a major destination for leisure and entertainment experiences.

"Visitors to the Arena are increasingly using Resorts World to add to their visit whether as a pre-event venue or to extend their experience post-show.

"Therefore, it makes sense to align the two venues under one brand.

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with the Arena and the NEC Group with this exciting new brand development.”

The official rebrand will commence from December 3, 2018.

#Further information for customers can be found on the current Genting Arena website

(Image: Graham Young)

What's in a name?

The NEC Group's city centre venue was also renamed last year.

Originally opened in 1991 as the National Indoor Arena, the 15,800-capacity venue underwent a £26 million completed a £26 million redevelopment four years ago.

But the new 2014 name of Barclaycard Arena was then changed to Arena Birmingham on September 1, 2017.