The shortlist for the fourth annual Future Faces Awards have been unveiled.
The business awards, which celebrate professionals aged 35 and under across Greater Birmingham, this year has a new category for the third sector.
It will recognise those individuals doing great things in the voluntary and charity sectors.
Winners will be chosen across eight categories before an overall Future Face of Greater Birmingham is chosen.
The shortlisted candidates are:
Arts and Culture
Aimee Spinks, Aimee Spinks Photography
Alicia Daniels, Aston Performing Arts Academy
Daniel Alcorn, Badego
Anisa Haghdadi, Free Radical (Beatfreeks Arts)
Laura Tellwright, Town Hall Symphony Hall
Entrepreneurship
Blair Innes Davies, Davies + Scothorn
Joe Kibbler, icarusparts.com
Angus Drummond, Limitless Travel
Amy Cunningham, The Strings Club
Kasim Choudhry, ThinkFest Events
Technology and Innovation
Joshua Turbill, Clevercherry
Hamish Jefford, Curium Solutions
Kari Lawler, Lawler Industries
Simon Evans, Subsidium Managed Solutions
Mateusz Siatrak, UK Power Reserve
Industry
Matt Lofts, Balfour Beatty Vinci
Aurore Vertueux, Balfour Beatty Vinci
Sara Czechowicz, Jacobs
Nicole Plowman, KEP Print Group
Alexander Vit, UK Power Reserve
Sales, Marketing and Communications
Beth Sadler, Aston University
Rebecca Halbert, GVA
Naeem Alvi, Notepad
Oliver Hills, Updates Media
Charles Pette, Birmingham Hippodrome
Legal
Michelle Chapman, Irwin Mitchell
Zoe Jayne Smith, Irwin Mitchell
Emma Noble, Pinsent Masons
David Walters, St Ives Chambers
Vic Younis, Wall James Chappell
Finance
Jaccy Gascoyne, Deutsche Bank
Daniel Jones, Jabco Capital
Jonathan Bennett, Mazars
Richard Tidball, Mazars
Katie Taylor, Oxbridge Home Learning
Third Sector
Hamish Shilliday, Compton Care
Neelam Heera, Cysters
Ceri Davies, More Mascots Please
Jack Skinner, Sport 4 Life UK
Elizabeth Doyle, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
This year's judging panel comprised 2017's winner Tom Charman, Louise Teboul from Common Purpose, Rob Pollard from Lightbox Digital and Aman Sidhu from Balfour Beatty and was chaired by Russell Jeans.
Mr Jeans, chief operating officer of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce which runs the awards, said: "Future Faces has grown significantly this year and the standard of entries that we have received has reflected the growth this chamber has experienced.
"These awards demonstrate the excellent young professionals we have in Greater Birmingham and celebrate their hard work and achievements."
Future Faces manager Anna Assinder added: "We have had another record-breaking year of quality entries, with a total 20 per cent increase.
"With this increase, we have also seen a more diverse range of entries this year which is a fantastic testament to the range of young professionals thriving in Greater Birmingham and bodes very well for the future leaders of our city."
The overall winner will receive a place on Common Purpose's streetwise MBA programme worth £5,000.
The ceremony takes place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on August 31.