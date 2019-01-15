Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Land promotion company Richborough Estates has recruited the former head of planning at a West Midlands council as part of a series of new appointments.

James Carpenter was most recently working for Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and has now joined the Birmingham-based group as planning director.

He is one of six new starters with the city centre firm.

Briony Stenhouse and Alanna Mahoney have taken on the roles of assistant land and planning managers for the west and east divisions respectively.

They will work to identify development sites that are free from constraints and suitable for the future delivery of housing.

Ellie Cudmore has been appointed team administrator and Tom Ball has joined the business as financial controller, supported by Jon Dunman as part-time finance director.

Paul Campbell, joint managing director at Richborough Estates, said: "The process of housing delivery is changing, with strategic land companies now responsible for the delivery of 50 per cent of outline planning applications for new homes.

"Every land opportunity is different and we need to ensure that we have a team in place with a diverse range of skills and capabilities who will be able to identify sites and bring them through the planning process swiftly and to the greatest benefit of existing communities and prospective homeowners."