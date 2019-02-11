Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An IT communications equipment company is expanding its UK operations and relocating its headquarters to a new base Birmingham.

Mayflex has agreed a deal to take a new 65,000 sq ft industrial unit at the Advanced Manufacturing Hub, in Aston.

The company is currently based in nearby Electric Avenue and has agreed a ten-year deal for Barberry 65, a warehouse built speculatively by Barberry at the site after it acquired land there last year.

The move will enable the company to increase its assembly and construction space, offices and R&D unit.

Mayflex is currently completing its fit out and will become operational in April when it said it would be creating new jobs in assembly and manufacturing.

Andy Cooper, operations director at Mayflex, said: "The company aims to produce a selection of about 800 variants of market-leading products.

"The business is currently running on a six per cent annual growth rate but, as part of the intended move to Barberry 65, I would be looking to increase this to a capacity of ten per cent.

"We envisage a number of new jobs being created every year because the nature of our business does not lend itself to automated assembly.

"We'll also have capacity and sufficient space for support activities, including research and development, to accommodate the construction and assembly of our products to meet customer needs.

"We feel fortunate that we are able to remain so close to our existing site because it is convenient for our staff and a good location for the road and motorway network."

Barberry's development director Jon Robinson added: "We are delighted we were able to secure an occupier before reaching practical completion.

"Our decision to invest within the area to speculatively develop the site has created a catalyst for city centre regeneration and job creation for the local community.

"We are proud to deliver a building that will provide Mayflex with the opportunity for expansion, allowing them to continue to flourish within Birmingham without relocating outside the region."

Support for the project was provided by Birmingham City Council, Homes England and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Property consultancy Harris Lamb represented Mayflex.