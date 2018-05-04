Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property consultancy GVA has welcomed back two familiar faces to its management consultancy team in Birmingham.

Gert Corfield and Paul Causer have both returned to GVA as a result of the team's involvement in a number of newly developed properties and existing schemes in the city.

Mr Causer joins from CBRE where he was associate and team leader after previously working for GVA as a senior surveyor.

Mr Corfield, who has more than 20 years' experience within the industry, has returned to the company after a period working client side.

Mr Causer's clients include Brindleyplace and the Riverside Shopping Centre in Evesham while Mr Corfield is managing schemes including Ansty Park in Coventry, 54 Hagley Road in Edgbaston and The Waters Edge at Brindleyplace.

Senior director Guy Thompson said: "Both the recruitment of new staff and encouraging high-quality senior talent to return to the business are a key part of our strategy to ensure our regional teams give the best possible service to our clients so we are of course thrilled to be welcoming Gert and Paul back to our team.

"For Paul and Gert to re-join GVA later in their career is recognition of how the workplace here is viewed extremely positively within the industry.

"Their understanding of how we operate as a business to provide premier levels of service to our clients and their well-rounded skillsets and industry experience will complement the high level of talent we already have within the property management consultancy team."