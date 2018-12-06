Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Publisher The Economist Group has taken new office space in Birmingham city centre to house a tech centre.

The company has agreed a five-year lease for 3,645 sq ft at 60 Church Street.

The firm publishes magazine The Economist and its website among other titles and the newly acquired space will be utilised as a technology centre, supporting the publication's online and digital presence.

Landlord of 60 Church Street Catalyst Capital has recently completed a £2 million renovation of the office block which included a remodelled reception area.

Sarah Cooper, portfolio manager at Catalyst Capital, said: "Having an occupier of the calibre of The Economist at 60 Church Street reflects just how important our investment into the refurbishment of this building has been.

"The occupational market in Birmingham remains competitive and we are offering a rare combination of a high-quality working environment available at a competitive price."

A spokesman for The Economist Group added: "Having a technology centre in Birmingham is a key part of our digital strategy."

George Jennings, a director with property consultancy GVA which acted on the deal, said: "The office market in Birmingham continues to see significant interest from a number of potential occupiers, both looking to relocate within the region and as inward investors."

GVA acted for Catalyst Capital on the deal with The Economist represented by Cushman & Wakefield.