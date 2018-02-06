Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two professional services firms have signed deals on new office space in Birmingham city centre.

Investment manager Rathbones and insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson are moving into The Colmore Building, in Colmore Circus.

Rathbones has taken 4,666 sq ft of third-floor space while Willis Towers Watson has let 11,500 sq ft on the second floor.

The latter, which operates across the UK and in more than 140 countries worldwide, is consolidating its two current Birmingham offices, in the Jewellery Quarter and Brindleyplace.

Other tenants at the building, previously known as Colmore Plaza, include Vodafone, Allianz, Investec and 3PB Barristers.

Ashby Capital bought the complex in summer 2015 for £140 million before carrying out a £3.5 million renovation and rebranding programme which included opening a new ground floor café and installing a cycle hub.

Chief executive Peter Ferrari said: "The increasing number of global companies choosing to base themselves in Birmingham is a huge vote of confidence for the city which is already one of the UK's most attractive places in which to live and work and is becoming all the more appealing thanks to a number of regeneration projects and infrastructure improvements.

"Willis Towers Watson and Rathbones are fantastic additions to The Colmore Building's diverse roster of businesses."

Rathbones and Willis Towers Watson were represented by GVA and JLL respectively.