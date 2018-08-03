The video will start in 8 Cancel

Designs for a major new £85 million development with more than 370 apartments and a sports stadium revamp have been unveiled.

Developers are planning to build 374 flats next to Edgbaston Stadium whose public areas are also set to undergo a facelift.

New CGIs show how the apartments will look as well as a new entrance plaza and reconfigured car park at the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club (see video above).

The residential element, which will be available to rent only, will be built on an overflow car park at the corner of Pershore Road and Edgbaston Road over a series of connected blocks, ranging from five to 16 storeys.

It will have 97 studios and 90 one-bedroom, 170 two-bedroom and 17 three-bedroom units and will be called 'The Residences at Edgbaston'.

There will also be ground floor retail units, a gym, new landscaping and parking for 111 cars and 188 bikes as well as additional spaces for residents on the reconfigured stadium car park.

A planning application lodged jointly by the club and the UK arm of German property investment group Patrizia is currently being considered by officers at Birmingham City Council.

Documents prepared by the project's London-based designer Wilson Owens Owens Architects said: "The proposed development presents an exciting opportunity to deliver a high-quality, residential-led, mixed-use development while transforming the arrival experience for visitors to Edgbaston Stadium.

"The site has an identity derived from its unique location adjacent to a world-famous sporting venue.

"This unique position requires a design which recognises its context and the specific opportunities which the site presents.

"The improvements to the stadium have been designed to transform this major sporting

venue, to reflect the status and identity of Warwickshire CCC, provide a more holistic visitor experience and improve accessibility and circulation throughout the site.

"The design of the proposed development.....represents an exciting opportunity regenerate underutilised land while contributing to the need for additional homes in Birmingham."