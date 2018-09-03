Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Designs for how the revamped former Municipal Bank building in Broad Street will look have been unveiled.

University of Birmingham bought the grade II-listed former bank in 2016 with the aim of creating a new exhibition hall to showcase its work and research to the public, to be called 'The Exchange Building'.

It has now lodged new plans with Birmingham City Council for a wholesale renovation of the 1930s building which is set to include a striking new extension and roof at its rear, facing onto the Arena Central development.

New artist's impressions submitted with the planing application show how the revamp could look (see video above).

(Image: Make)

The proposal includes space for new food outlets and community uses, an extension of the basement level and installation of new lifts.

The front façade facing Broad Street, with its distinctive columns, will be unchanged apart from the addition of a University of Birmingham coat of arms and sign at the top.

Its large banking hall's skylight will be uncovered and the space will be a public walk through area.

The newly submitted planning documents said certain elements of the designs were still at an early stage and matters such as cladding, lighting and landscaping would be finalised at a later date and would be subject to planning conditions agreed with the city council.

Enabling works are due to start imminently with the main programme of renovation scheduled to commence next summer ahead of a planned completion in 2021.

Built in 1931 as the home of the council-owned bank, the building was once the headquarters of a network of 66 branches throughout the city.

(Image: Make)

However, barring occasional use as an exhibition space or TV studio, it has remained empty since it closed in 1998.

It emerged in July that the building was riddled with asbestos which must be removed before it can be redeveloped.

It sits next to the new head office of HSBC UK at the Arena Central development site which is nearing completion and will be served by a new stop on the Midland Metro tram extension.