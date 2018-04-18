Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Davenports has abandoned its plans to open a bar in a former Birmingham police station - saying its focus is now on launching a new venue in Moseley.

The legendary city brewery announced in January 2016 that it was eyeing the old Jewellery Quarter Police Station to launch what was heralded at the time as the company's first new bar launch in more than 30 years.

But the ground floor unit in the Big Peg is being marketed again to potential occupiers by property agency Siddall Jones.

Davenports had initially been interested in a vacant unit next to Barclays bank nearby but turned its attention to the old police station where it wanted to launch a new craft beer and cocktail bar called Dares.

Just a few weeks later the firm lodged plans to turn the former HSBC branch in Moseley into a new bar and ten-bedroom hotel.

The two projects received the green light from the city council in 2016 but the company said last year it had been hit by delays during the planning and licensing process and it was hopeful of opening both during 2017.

A pop up bar appeared in the old station for the Jewellery Quarter Festival last July and workers were on site behind the scenes, with signs suggesting a permanent bar would launch there last autumn.

A spokesman for Davenports said: "We are sad that we could not take the opportunity forward in the Jewellery Quarter.

"The main factor was protracted complexities in our investment combined with wanting to concentrate our efforts on one site that we felt had the greatest potential."

Davenports, which was founded in Birmingham in 1829 and is now based in Smethwick, says it is now focussing its attention on launching a Dares bar and hotel in Moseley.

The spokesman added: "We look forward to having the Moseley site open later this year, we estimated in the last quarter, and are looking in the medium term for a brewery tap house site in the city."

Davenports was acquired by Smethwick-based Empire Star more than a decade ago and secured £10 million in investment to broaden its estate of pubs and bars, refurbish its existing property and expand the brewery.

In late 2016, it revamped and relaunched a historic Birmingham pub, City Tavern off Broad Street, as The Bulls Head.

Dares was a beer founded in the 1920s which was resurrected a couple of years ago by Davenports.

