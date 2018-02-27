Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Consultancy CWA has been appointed to deliver the civil and structural engineering work for a £53 million build-to-rent apartment project in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The agency will work on the scheme with residential developer Spitfire Bespoke Homes and contractor Winvic Construction.

The development involves the construction of 220 new homes, 7,500 sq ft of ground floor commercial space and new public space in Newhall Square, off Newhall Street.

Grade II-listed building Whitmore Warehouse will also be renovated and a 19th century building in Charlotte Street which will be used as a clubhouse for residents.

The site is the former home of the Elkington Electroplating works and Birmingham's Museum of Science and Industry.

CWA director Jim O'Donnell said: "We know Newhall Square well having been involved in the civil and structural engineering work for the adjacent apart-hotel and Travelodge hotel.

"The location is highly sought after and is ideal for high-quality rental accommodation to help address shortages of rented accommodation in the city.

"The scheme will have a positive impact on the Jewellery Quarter.

"As well as creating more than 200 much-needed homes near the city centre, it will revitalise several listed buildings which are part of this area's industrial heritage."

Ross Evans, director of special projects for Spitfire Bespoke Homes, added: "We are delighted to be working with CWA to bring this high-profile scheme to fruition.

"The delivery of these 220 apartments will further enhance this area of the Jewellery Quarter and provide high quality purpose-built accommodation along with a new public space."