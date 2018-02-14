The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A key stage in a city centre office development has been reached after city leaders granted a compulsory purchase order for parts of the application site.

The order will enable developer London and Continental Railways (LCR) to press ahead with its plans to regenerate the Axis site between the Mailbox and Arena Central.

It is currently home to 1970s office block 'Axis' and a car park off Holliday Street.

Phase one of the project comprises a new nine-storey office building called One Axis Square, public space and the demolition of the Axis building.

Phase two comprises three separate office buildings, of five, 14 and 23 storeys respectively.

There will also be ground floor retail and leisure space, winter gardens, terraces with food growing spaces for employees, a running track and 100 new trees planted.

All of the new buildings will be arranged around a public square and a basement area beneath the complex will have space for 49 cars and 800 bikes as well as changing facilities for staff.

New images of how the development - to be called 'Axis Square' - will look have also been released by LCR.

Plans for Axis Square were granted permission by the city council last year and will create one million square feet of new grade A office accommodation.

The site is considered a key regeneration opportunity in the city centre due to its proximity to Arena Central, Paradise, Colmore Business District and New Street station.

Birmingham City Council, which approved the order at its cabinet meeting, will now look to implement it so development can start on site in a year's time.

LCR development manager Nick Clough said: "The council's resolution to grant a compulsory purchase order is a fundamental step forward in delivering this important development for the city.

"Axis Square will cater to the increasing employment needs of the region, both for government and the private sector, with office space for 10,000 people, and contribute around £300 million to the local economy.

"We look forward to getting our highly anticipated plans off the ground so that this city centre site can finally reach its potential in contributing to the city of Birmingham."