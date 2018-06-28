Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Midlands' thriving construction sector comes into sharp focus in a special supplement in this week's Birmingham Post.

With new cranes constantly springing up across the city, now is a booming time for construction as work starts on new office developments and residential schemes continually.

Shaylor Group is our headline sponsor for the latest Who's Who in Construction supplement which looks at some of the key issues and projects across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Writing in the supplement, Shaylor Group said: "It has undoubtedly been a year of challenges and turmoil, with many game-changing events that have brought scrutiny and criticism of the construction industry.

"For our industry to rise again and become a stable backbone of the British economy, each and every construction business, regardless of size, will need to take a good hard look at themselves and have the courage to introduce meaningful and sustainable change.

"Our belief is that success comes about from two fundamentally basic actions - ensuring we have the right people in our team and ensuring they do their jobs in the right way, within the right supportive environment."

The Who's Who in Construction supplement is available in this week's edition of the Birmingham Post - out today - or can be read online here.