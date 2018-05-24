Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction group Willmott Dixon has opened its new office in Birmingham's business district.

The company has taken 4,000 sq ft at One Snowhill on a ten-year lease which will house 32 staff from its pre-construction and operations teams.

The company's main headquarters in Coleshill will be retained, with some teams relocating to the new Birmingham office.

Deputy managing director Nick Gibb said: "Willmott Dixon has been well established within the region for over 30 years, operating from our headquarters in Coleshill, but we've never had an office in Birmingham city centre.

"Birmingham is where business is being done and now, more than ever, it is hugely beneficial for us to be located close to our partners and customers.

"Collaborative working is at the heart of what we're doing as a progressive, forward-looking business.

"The timing of this move has been key for us, as we've just completed the process of incorporating our residential construction arm into the business.

"As with any sector, there are constantly changing requirements and we need to ensure that we're taking them into account."