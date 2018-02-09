Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Central England Co-op is planning to open a new shop in Birmingham and revamp other parts of its property portfolio across the West Midlands.

The company will open a new food store in Kings Norton and revamp its existing site in Hall Green, Shirley, Kitts Green, Redditch, Oldbury and Stirchley.

The move is part of a wider project to open ten new shops and funeral homes and renovate dozens more across the country during 2018.

The society said it expected to create hundreds of jobs as part of the multimillion-pound project.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-op, said: "We are really proud of the success of our food business, especially with our continued good performance in what is a highly competitive and increasingly uncertain trading environment.

"We want to continue with that success and this is why we are committed to an ambitious growth and investment strategy during the next 12 months.

"We are now in the process of getting ready to open and revamp dozens of food stores and funeral homes and we cannot wait to welcome colleagues, members and shoppers, both old and new, into them for the first time during 2018."

In 2017, the society opened eight new food stores and five new funeral homes and relaunched more than 15 funeral sites and 20 convenience stores.

This development programme resulted in an investment of over £15 million, creating dozens of new jobs.