Mystery continues to surround the future of one of Birmingham's most prominent new office developments.

Collapsed construction group Carillion was building One Chamberlain Square, the first office building to be developed on the £700 million Paradise development next to the Council House in Birmingham city centre.

But the company collapsed on Monday and work has now stopped.

The building site was deserted on Wednesday, yesterday and again this morning (Friday) however work continues next door to bring down Adrian Boult Hall and Fletchers Walk.

One Chamberlain Square will be eight storeys tall and is due for completion in summer 2019 when financial services firm PwC, which is handling the liquidation of Carillion, will move in.

The overall Paradise project will have up to eight new office buildings, a hotel, public realm and new traffic routes around the old Paradise Circus island.

It is being carried out by Paradise Circus Limited Partnership, a private-public joint venture with Birmingham City Council and funding managed by London-based Hermes Investment Management.

Argent, the company which led the long-running development of Brindleyplace in Broad Street, is managing the Paradise project.

Argent has so far made only one comment about One Chamberlain Square when it said on Monday that the development would not be "adversely affected" by Carillion being placed into compulsory liquidation.

Despite requests, the company is yet to make any further comment on the project.

Birmingham City Council has not so far made any specific comment on the construction of One Chamberlain Square but it did reveal on Tuesday that leader Coun Ian Ward and jobs chief Coun Brett O'Reilly had written to Esther McVey.

They called for support from the the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions to ensure the collapse of Carillion did not slow down the pace of economic regeneration here.