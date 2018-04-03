Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The headquarters of failed construction group Carillion has gone on sale with a price tag of £3 million.

Property agencies have been appointed to market the office block in Wolverhampton city centre known as Carillion House.

It still houses head office staff at the construction and infrastructure group which collapsed into liquidation in January after struggling with £900 million of debt and a £590 million pension deficit.

The detached office building in Salop Street has around 37,300 sq ft of office space over six floors and parking.

The building is offered for freehold sale and is due to be available with vacant possession, although Carillion and its liquidators PwC are currently in occupation, continuing to pay rent of £437,405 for the main building and an adjoining car park.

Bulleys and JLL have been jointly appointed to market the property.

Bulleys partner Noel Muscutt said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire an eye-catching office block in a prominent location that will soon benefit from proximity to the Westside leisure development."